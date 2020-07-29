'There's so much panic' | How parents and organizations are preparing for virtual learning

With a background in education, Ottinger is helping other parents plan too, organizing tutors and small groups of students called “pods” when parents can't be home to supervise themselves. But Ottinger admits this plan doesn't work for everyone.



“The people who are really going to feel the fallout are the people who are one-income households who are also single-parent households,” Ottinger said.



“That's something we're particularly concerned about, the divide, and the gaps between the haves and have-nots,” Dr. Flint Fowler of Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis said.



Fowler said they're already looking at this issue, and are considering opening clubhouses for students who need a place to plugin. But Fowler said they can only plan so much, with so much still undecided.



“We've heard announcements that districts are going to roll out their plan, only to delay plans for another week,” Fowler said. “It makes a little more challenging for us.”



As Ottinger plans these next few months for her own children, she has words of encouragement for other parents in the same situation.



“I just want to tell parents that they can do it, you have what it takes. Don't fall into a pit of isolation. You can socially distance and not isolate. You can totally do this,” Ottinger said.