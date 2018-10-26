COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Missouri next week for a campaign rally.

The rally is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Columbia Regional Airport.

Trump has made several appearances in Missouri in support of Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley, who is running against incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill in one of the nation's most closely-watched races.

