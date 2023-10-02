Highly respected, longtime president and founder of Jennings funeral home dies at 87

The funeral home announced Sunday that Austin Augustus Layne, Jr. passed away after years of serving the community.

JENNINGS, Missouri — The highly respected, longtime president and CEO of Austin A. Layne Mortuary, Inc. passed away Sunday. He was 87 years old.

"We kindly ask that you keep the Austin Layne family and staff members in your thoughts and prayers as we continue to serve our community and uphold our believed leader's vision through dedicated service. Your support during this difficult time is deeply appreciated, and your prayers will provide solace and strength to all of us as we navigate this period of grief and reflection," the funeral home said in an announcement on its website.

According to Layne's obituary, the St. Louis native was born on July 12, 1936, and founded and owned the Jennings Funeral Service and Cemetery located at 7239 West Florissant Avenue.

He helped local customers plan personal, lasting tributes to their loved ones. Friends and family members could write online condolences, farewell messages and thoughts and prayers for those who had passed.