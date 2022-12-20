How to prepare your home for this week's bitter cold

ST. LOUIS — An Arctic blast is headed for St. Louis, bringing the coldest temperatures of the year.
St. Louis hasn't seen temperatures like this in years, so there may be some steps to take that you are not used to.
The primary concern with the extremely cold temperatures expected this week is freezing pipes. Missouri American Water and the American Red Cross provided some steps you can take now, some things to do when it gets really cold and how to handle a frozen pipe should one occur.
Prepare
- Know the location of your main water shut-off valve.
- Turn off and drain your irrigation system.
- Eliminate sources of cold air near water.
- Protect exposed pipes by wrapping them with insulation, fabric, or newspaper.
- Remove, drain, and store hoses used outdoors. Close inside valves supplying outdoor hose bibs. Open the outside hose bibs to allow water to drain. Keep the outside valve open so that any water remaining in the pipe can expand without causing the pipe to break.
When temperatures stay below freezing
- Leave doors open on cabinets and vanities to expose pipes to warmer air.
- Keep water moving through pipes by allowing a small trickle of water to run.
- If it snows, allow the snow to cover your water meter. Snow acts as insulation.
- Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.
If your pipes freeze
- Shut off the water immediately.
- Thaw pipes with warm air, not direct heat. Avoid leaving space heaters unattended and avoid the use of kerosene heaters or open flames.
- Turn the water back on slowly once pipes have thawed, and check for cracks and leaks.