St. LOUIS — Pride Saint Louis served up a lot of food and love at “The Community Thanksgiving” on Thursday.

For some in the LGBTQ community, family gatherings aren’t as enjoyable as they should due to their sexuality.

Organizer, Miss Leon, woke up at 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving to make sure everyone had a loving place to enjoy the holidays. She made enough food to feed up to 150 people at the Pride Saint Louis headquarters on Chouteau Avenue.

“It's a time when you can just come exhale and not let the outside troubles get to you,” Miss Leon said. “I was brought up that way because my mom always told me number one, no one should be alone on thanksgiving.”

People don’t just keep coming back year after year because of Miss Leon’s home recipes, they love it so much because of the family.

“I actually came out a few years ago and things kind of went south with the family, so this has been a good place to go,” Jamie Filligin said

Filligin said the holidays would be lonelier without Pride Saint Louis.

“I don't really want to go to my family and get asked 20 questions about what pronouns are and what gender is,” she said.

That’s why the dinner from Miss Leon and other organizers is meant to serve more than the traditional trimmings.

“It’s good to be around family, even if it's chosen,” FIlligin said.

She said the company isn’t the only thing better at Pride’s Thanksgiving.

“Holy crap the food is amazing, it's way better than my family’s dinner,” Filligin said.

The family, friends and food all nourish the same thing according to Miss Leon.

“It's not only feeding bellies but minds and souls too,” Miss Leon said.

