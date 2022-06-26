PrideFest returns to Downtown St. Louis for 1st time in 2 years

The community packed the streets for the festival this weekend.

ST. LOUIS — After a two-year hiatus, PrideFest returned to downtown St. Louis this weekend.

The LGBTQIA+ community wasn’t able to hold PrideFest since 2019 due to the pandemic.

“COVID-19 was hard on everybody, but especially those who are already marginalized," President of GLEAN Elizabeth Edwards said. "So it’s great to show we’re still here you have support and we stay together and we’re strong and we made it through.”

The McDonald's Grand Parade came right down Market Street finishing up at 18th Street.

Kyla McClure said the support for the LGBTQIA+ community means a lot to them and their family.

“Well I have two gay moms and I’m queer myself so it just feels good to know that we’re in a place where we can be safe,” McClure said.

Sister Jewnita Hug with the Order Of Perpetual Indulgence activism group said it’s great to see so many families enjoying Pride together.

“I think it’s very important for our younger generation primarily because they’re coming into their own identities at a time where this world isn’t extremely friendly to them,” Hug said.

President of PrideFest St. Louis Brandon Reid said even after the celebration is over it all comes back to the theme of this year's event.

“The theme is together again. So we want to come together as a country, as a state, as a city. This is the time to just come together let’s put all our grievances off to the side,” Reid said.