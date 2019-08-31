ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis has added two more priests to its list of clergy with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

Jerome Keaty and Mark Fleming were added to the list, according to archstl.org.

Keaty was ordained in 1962 and died in 1999.

Fleming was ordained in 1980 and was a priest in New Hampshire. He briefly served in the Archdiocese of St. Louis and has since been laicized.

Archbishop Robert Carlson sent a letter to parishes in the archdiocese where Keaty and Fleming had served and an announcement was made in those parish bulletins.

