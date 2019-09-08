ST. LOUIS — A man died Thursday morning after being found unresponsive at St. Louis' medium-security jail known as the Workhouse.

A spokesman with Mayor Lyda Krewson's office said Christopher W. Brown, 35, was found unresponsive at the jail at 8:12 Thursday morning. He said paramedics were called to the scene, but Brown was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m.

Brown was being held in the Workhouse starting on July 31, after an arrest in connection with a probation violation. He was on probation for resisting arrest and tampering with a car back in July of 2018.

This is the second inmate to die at the Workhouse in just over a year. An inmate collapsed and died at the jail last August, leading to questions and lawsuits about the conditions at the facility.

