Gov. Pritzker proposes ending cash bail, more rehab as part of updated criminal justice system

The proposals include eliminating cash bail and modernizing sentencing for drug and theft offenses

CHICAGO — The governor of Illinois has outlined proposals for improving the criminal justice system.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the proposals on Tuesday. They stem from a commission headed by Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton at work since January.

“We’re building toward an Illinois that works for everyone – and criminal justice reform is a key element of that holistic approach,” Governor JB Pritzker said in a press release.

They include eliminating cash bail and determining detention based on a defendant's threat to public safety. Another part of the plan would provide more health care and mental health treatment to divert low-level drug offenders from prison.

The plan also proposed long prison sentences be shorted by beefed-up rehabilitation programs.

Pritzker credited the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus with pushing the agenda for many years. The Legislature returns in November.

A press release from the governor's office listed the following as the "seven principles for an equitable criminal justice system":

End the use of the cash bail system and limit pretrial detention to only those who are a threat to public safety. The governor remains committed to ending a system that disproportionately forces low-income families and people of color into a disruptive cycle of unearned detention and instability. The cash bail system would be replaced by a risk assessment to determine the likelihood of a defendant’s appearance at trial and if there is a threat to public safety posed by a defendant’s pre-trial release.

Modernize sentencing laws on theft and drug offenses and use a public health approach to address mental health and addiction. Illinois will decrease unnecessary admissions into prison, match modernized sentencing standards across the country, and limit criminal justice system involvement for non-violent offenders who need and would benefit from a public health intervention.

Reduce excessive lengths of stay in prison by providing pathways for people to earn opportunities for rehabilitation. The state will increase access to sentence credit and time-limited supervised release while limiting penalty enhancements and short-term commitments that disproportionately trap low-income families and people of color in generational cycles of incarceration.

Prioritize rehabilitation and reduce the risk of recidivism by increasing access to housing and healthcare for returning residents. The state is committed to expanding opportunities, supports, and services for people who are exiting the prison system so that they are set up to succeed upon return to their communities, and which will save taxpayers money by reducing the number of people trapped in a cycle of recidivism.

Increase police accountability and transparency for police officers and police departments. Illinois will set the standard for the nation in professionalizing and setting statewide standards for police officers. We will advocate for licensing of police officers, strengthen the role of the State Police Merit Board, work alongside police departments to ensure compliance and proper use of body-worn cameras, create a state-level avenue to investigate systemic police misconduct, and remove barriers for civilians to report officer misconduct, like the signed affidavit requirement.

Update and strengthen statewide standards for use of force by police officers. Illinois is committed to modernizing the legal standard for use of force and implementing common-sense policies and training that are consistent with best practices and will improve police-community relations. This includes requiring police officers to apply first aid after using force, prohibiting no-knock search warrants, requiring the use of de-escalation techniques, and requiring officers to intervene and report when excessive force is used by another officer.

Improve interactions with police by decriminalizing minor non-violent offenses, improving police response to crowd control, and increasing language and disability access. By decriminalizing minor non-violent offenses, creating policies and training for police response to non-violent crimes and protests, and increasing language and disability access for civilians, Illinois will establish a framework to improve community safety and trust.