Pro-Trump car rally heads to downtown Portland, several arrests made

Hundreds of Pres. Trump's supporters head to downtown Portland for car 'parade'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Pres. Trump supporters displaying political regalia and American flags drove from a meeting point in Clackamas Town Center to downtown Portland for a car parade Saturday evening that has led to several violent incidents.

The group initially gathered in the parking lot for Clackamas Town Center, and made their way across town to the Morrison Bridge around 4 p.m., where tensions rose between them and counter-protesters, many of whom carried Black Lives Matter messages.

Portland police officers in SWAT gear bull-rushed a group that was fighting on the bridge, but it's unknown if any arrests were made in that incident.

The caravan of pro-Trump supporters eventually made its way to downtown Portland, and according to various social media reports, drivers clashed with counter-protesters throughout the city.

At around 9:20 p.m. Portland Police Bureau confirmed it was investigating a shooting a homicide at SW 3rd and Adler.

.@PortlandPolice just confirmed they're investigating a homicide downtown. — mila mimica (@MilaMimica1) August 30, 2020

New York Times reporter Mike Baker reports the pro-Trump group used pepper spray and paintballs on counter-protesters downtown. It's unknown if any injuries have been reported.

Clashes. Trump people unload paintballs and pepper spray. They shot me too. pic.twitter.com/PwU5pZMLnV — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

Reporter Cory Elia shot video that shows a truck with a Trump, Blue Lives Matter and American flag pushing through a crowd of counter-protesters.

One rally member turns to avoid counter-protesters but another drives right through them hitting several people. pic.twitter.com/i3aLRQg9tJ — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) August 30, 2020

Several physical fights have been reported as well.

Earlier in the evening, many Portland police officers guided traffic in portions of SE Portland, in hopes of keeping counter-protesters and the pro-Trump group away from each other.

The caravan is driving into Portland. A lot of people riding in the back of pickup trucks. Police are focused on keeping protesters off the roadway so the caravan can continue. pic.twitter.com/A3CiSa52Y4 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

According to Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling, counter-protesters with Black Lives Matter flags met the pro-Trump crowd at the mall parking lot earlier in the day, and the two groups got into some scuffles and arguments.

Black Lives Matter protesters are flipping the bird at the Portland pro Trump rally today at Clackamas Town Center mall pic.twitter.com/6PpyOk2QEX — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 29, 2020

Sergio Olmos, reporter with Oregon Public Broadcasting, spoke with a man at the rally who said that the event is meant to be parade-style to show support for President Trump as it drives from the Town Center to downtown Portland.