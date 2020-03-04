O'FALLON, Mo. — When babies are born during the coronavirus pandemic, only one visitor is allowed in the delivery room at some hospitals across the St. Louis region.

On Friday, a few expectant grandparents were waiting outside of Progress West Hospital for their grandchild to be born. At first, they were sitting on the curb and on buckets.

When some of the hospital staff saw them, they decided to bring chairs for them to sit on while they waited.

The grandma was so touched by their act of kindness that she started crying and was so grateful to have the chairs, according to a press release.

Their grandchild is expected to come into the world on Friday and they are so excited to meet him when it’s safe to do so.

“What could have been just another day of social distancing was made a bit better by the staff’s act of kindness,” a spokesperson for BJC HealthCare said in the release.

PHOTOS: Hospital staff brings chairs for expectant grandparents

