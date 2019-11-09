ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side's Project 5 volunteers spent Wednesday morning and afternoon building a new playground, pulling weeds and painting at the Wesley House Association facility in North St. Louis.

Earlier in 2019, community groups submitted proposals asking for support for specific needs in their community.

Project 5 workers teamed up with a group from Dream Builders 4 Equity to revamp a playground that, according to Executive Director John Saunders Jr., was outdated by decades.

"We really hope to work with the kids and have them be the gateway to the family," Saunders said.

Saunders, who went to Wesley House, said the program offers a number of services including after-school programs, a community garden and meal services for hundreds in nearby neighborhoods.

Project 5 recently created an educational and play space for first-grade classrooms in a building recently purchased by Lift For Life Academy. This building is a former church and is the new Lift For Life Academy elementary school for children who live in the City of St. Louis. The school will serve 238 K-5th grade students when it’s fully operational. Project 5 volunteers from 5 On Your Side and the Ritz-Carlton St. Louis came together to donate their time and talents to paint the classrooms and storage areas.

