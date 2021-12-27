Property owners salvage their belongings from storage unit fire

It happened early Monday morning at Uncle Scotty's Mini Storage.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Fire damaged several storage units, and the property contained inside, at a north St. Louis County business early Monday morning. It happened at Uncle Scotty’s Mini-Storage near Pershall and Lilac.

Fire investigators said the fire reached the insulation between the roof and the ceiling, causing it to spread. Some people had a difficult time accessing their belongings to survey the damage.

Skylens 5 drone video showed damage to the storage units on the southeast corner of the property.

Keith Cooper needed help getting access to his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle. Somebody had to cut the garage door open for him.

Cooper said, “I’m blest. Compared to some other units, we are very, very blest."

He was able to start his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle.

“Yeah, my baby started up,” he said, “and we’re going to be able to save her.”

Nearby, storage unit renter Mike Monica said, “Everybody else has got smoke damage, except what you see down there. Lots of smoke damage.”

Anthony Taylor salvaged what he could for his investing and real estate business. He described the contents of his storage unit.

“Hot water tank, furnace, my ladders, and things like that,” said Taylor. “Things I work on houses with. And so, what’s lost is lost; there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Coincidentally, in the row of storage units right next door, Erik Mitchell also has a classic Honda Gold Wing motorcycle. It was untouched by fire or smoke.

Mitchell said, “I have a motorcycle and I do have another storage unit with an apartment full of furniture.”

Meanwhile, Cooper was backing his classic Honda out of his damaged storage unit. It was covered in soot and smoke.

“It’s nothing a little water can’t take care of,” said Cooper, laughing and obviously relieved. “Send it to the doctor we going to be okay. We saved it.”