JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A proposed bill would require drivers to create a middle passage for first responders on their way to emergencies.

House Bill 1635, sponsored by State Representative Jeff Porter, would change the rules for how drivers move over for emergency vehicles on roads with more than one lane of traffic.

If there were two lanes of traffic, drivers would be required to move over into the right lane. If there were three or more lanes, drivers would pull over into either the leftmost or rightmost lanes to create a middle passage.

The bill finished its public hearing Monday.

