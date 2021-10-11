Prosecutors don't file murder charges in two 2020 killings

The charges are in connection to the deaths of Tobias Courtney, Crystal Strong, and Deshuan Jackson

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors in St. Louis declined to file murder charges in two separate 2020 killings.

Police said Circuit County Attorney Kim Gardner's office decided that self-defense issues kept it from filing murder charges in connection with the deaths of 24-year-old Tobias Courtney and 61-year-old Crystal Strong who died July 26, 2020. But the suspect in that case was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In a separate case, Gardner's office declined to file charges in the Nov. 25, 2020, killing of 19-year-old Deshuan Jackson. Police were also seeking a robbery charge against the suspect in that case, but the charges were declined. Police said prosecutors did not immediately explain why they didn't file charges in that case.

A spokeswoman for the Circuit County Attorney's Office, Allison Hawk, said the cases are under investigation but she declined to comment on why charges weren't filed.

