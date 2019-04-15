ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announced his office will seek the death penalty for a man charged with killing four people in 2018.

Richard Emery, 46, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and 11 other crimes in December 2018.

Lohmar did not take any questions at the Monday afternoon press conference. ‘In order to preserve the defendants right to a fair trial, Tim will not be taking questions,’ a spokesperson said.

The jury will be given the opportunity to seek the death penalty.

RELATED: Mother, 2 children, grandmother killed in quadruple homicide in St. Charles, mom's boyfriend charged

Three people were found dead inside a St. Charles home in the 100 block of Whetstone Drive – they were identified as 8-year-old Zoe J. Kasten, 10-year-old Jonathan D. Kasten and 61-year-old Jane Moeckel. Kate Kasten was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital where she died. Lohmar said she was Emery’s girlfriend and the mother of the two children found dead. Moeckel was Kate Kasten's mother and the grandmother of the children.