CLAYTON, Mo. — City leaders in Clayton said they are making it safer for people to ride their bikes throughout the city.

This comes after the mayor and city alderman agreed to install protected bike lanes in some areas.

Organizers said the city spent almost a year analyzing Maryland Avenue to find out what the impact would be. After thorough research, they agreed to install the highest level of protection for bikers.

Two years ago, the city of Clayton established a complete street policy. The policy stated that every time the city designs, builds or maintains a new roadway, they are required to consider all users included bicyclist.

Businesses in the area were worried the proposed changes could negatively impact their establishment, but people who live in the area are in favor of this change.

And organizers like Cindy Mense who helped get the protected bike lanes approved through the city agree.

"Across the US this is not something new, it’s been going on for 15 or 20 years. Cities that are putting in protected bike lanes and finding that there is a real transformation," Mense said.

And Mense said the proposed changes would benefit more than just the cyclists.

"When you put in a protected bike lane you’re also adding a buffer for pedestrians, you're also providing connectivity for people with mobility devices like wheelchairs," Mesne said.

Although the design is not finished yet some bicyclists are looking forward to what those protected lanes will look like. The protected lanes will be installed on Maryland Avenue between Hanley and Forsyth. However, it could be 2019 before those changes are implemented.

© 2018 KSDK