Protesters and police disagree on what happened at St. Charles Expect US demonstration

"What people saw on Friday was over-policing and it was police terror," said Ohun Ashe, an organizer with the group, Expect US.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — They called it "the Good Trouble Protest," in honor of the late civil rights icon, Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

About 100 people, including members of the group, Expect US, dozens of their supporters, citizens and passers-by, packed the intersection of Lombard and Beale Streets in St. Charles Friday night.

Police say when they approached the group and offered assistance with traffic control "the protesters refused to discuss their intended route or safety concerns."

Moments later, 26-year-old Jaz'Min Franks, a St. Louis photographer who was videotaping the event, says the peaceful protest turned violent.

"I was there to capture the protest. These specific officers ran and chased me multiple times," said Franks.

Police say an hour into the demonstration protesters got onto the entrance ramp of westbound I-70 at Convention Center Boulevard. Officers say the group "walked out into traffic lanes, causing a dangerous situation for the group and drivers."

Jaz'Min Franks admits police, in riot gear, gave the crowd several dispersal orders. But Franks insists the officers did not give protesters enough time to break up, get to their cars and leave.

"Nobody was refusing to disperse. They wanted us to move at their pace and we didn't have just young people in those groups. You have people who are older, you have children, you have people who have certain reasons why they can't walk fast," said Franks.

Franks also said she suffered serious injuries.

"One officer came from the side and slammed his body into me and making me fly into a tree and fall down. My left hand and arm are still bruised," she added.

In a statement sent to 5 On Your Side, St Charles Police didn't address protesters' allegations that officers assaulted them. Lieutenant Tom Wilkison, a Spokesman for the police department did say when it was all over they arrested 17 people for failing to disperse. Wilkison also said they had no further comment and were "reiterating their statement."

"There were no encounters with cars. There were no close encounters. There were no incidents that happened. The police approached us in riot gear," said Ohun Ashe, one of the Organizers with Expect US.

"All I can say is what people saw on Friday was over-policing. It was police terror," added Ashe.