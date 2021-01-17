Protesters call for Rep. Mike Bost to resign following vote to object election results

Dozens of protesters gathered on Saturday

O'FALLON, Ill. — Calls for some republicans to step down after objecting the presidential vote certification continue.



On Saturday protesters called for representative Mike Bost, a Republican who represents Illinois' 12th Congressional District, to resign.

“We're really kind of out here to say words matter and I know everybody has a right to free speech but not everybody has a right to be free from consequence,” Mike Day said.

About two dozen protesters grabbed their signs and stood across from Bost's O'Fallon office.

They say they're unhappy with Bost's vote against certifying election results. This comes after a deadly riot at the Capitol.

High school students were among the protesters.

“We are the future... We'll be voting in one to two to three years so when we start voting we want to make it clear that our values are represented… So if you are watching this and you are a kid making sure you're getting involved," said one high school student.

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters are calling for U.S Rep Mike Bost to resign following his decision to vote against certifying election results. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/mE7N5mR0u8 — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) January 16, 2021

5 On Your Side reached out to Bost’s office for comment but we have not heard back as of this writing.

However he tweeted this in defense of his vote on Jan. 7: