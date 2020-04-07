Protesters shut down parts of I-64 and gather at mayor Krewson's house Friday night

Around 10:30 Friday night protesters were back at mayor Krewson's house, chanting for her to resign and setting off fireworks

ST. LOUIS — It was a loud and fiery, pre-Independence Day Friday night protest.

Familiar chants such as "Black Lives Matter," "No Justice, No Peace" and "No Racist Police" filled the air.

Members of the group, "Expect US" organized the demonstration near the popular intersection of Euclid and Maryland Plaza in the Central West End.

"My 11-year-old son and I are in town visiting family for the holiday and we saw the huge crowd. We wanted to check it out and it's a very diverse crowd. I think it's awesome," DeAngelo Jackson said.

Hundreds of moms and dads with their kids, college students, clergy members and many others rallied against racial injustice, police brutality and more.

"I'm a Black man in America and I'm just exhausted," said 35 year old Todre Lande, who lives in the Tower Grove area.

"I know what it's like to grow up wondering if I'm going to be the victim of assault or just systemic racism. If you look at the disparities in health care, the disparities in incarceration, there's a lot of work that we have to do as a nation," Lande said.

Last Sunday many of the protesters marched to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home after Krewson revealed the names and addresses of people who want to defund the police.

Security barriers have since gone up around the Mayor's home. Mayor Krewson has since apologized.

Still, Friday night, protesters took to the streets demanding that she resigns.

"I would like to see a change in how we respond to all of the problems that we have going on in our community right now," said protester, Katrina Orlet who marched with her husband and young daughter.

Minutes after after they walked down the streets, protesters were confronted by one guy who had his own loud message.

"Lives matter! Lives matter," the man yelled as he confronted the huge crowd face to face.

In an effort to keep the peace, several clergy members surrounded the man. Minutes later, he walked back to a nearby restaurant where he was eating outside.

Undaunted protesters continued marching, holding their signs and chanting as they returned to Portland Place, where Sunday they were met by a gun-wielding couple. Friday no such encounters as protesters remained peaceful and positive.

"I know it can make a difference," said Katrina Orlet.

However, more than three hours later, the demonstration was not over yet.

Around 10:30 more than three dozen protesters marched past Mayor Lyda Krewson's home again. They shouted "resign Lyda, resign Lyda" and set off fireworks outside the Mayor's house.

Police stood by and watched the group that continued to grow.

A 5 On Your Side crew was there and at the time, did not see any arrests.