Hundreds of protesters march in St. Charles in honor of Breonna Taylor

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Protesters are rallying in Saturday in memory of Breonna Taylor. The Kentucky EMT was shot and killed by Louisville police during a raid in March. She would have been 27 on Friday.

The group, ExpectUs has organized the rally. That’s the same group behind Thursday’s peaceful march in Brentwood and Monday’s peaceful protests throughout downtown St. Louis. About 1,000 protesters gathered for each of those demonstrations.

ExpectUS has said its goal is to conduct disruptive protests that are not violent.

"#Sayhername rally for Breonna Taylor and so many others. It’s time to uplift the woman whose voices aren’t being heard as well," the group posted on Facebook.

Saturday’s rally is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the AMC Streets of St. Charles movie theater at 311 Lombard Street.

The marchers stopped traffic near the Bass Pro Shop and Ameristar Casino intersection in St. Charles.

A Facebook event for the rally shows more than 1,200 people are interested and nearly 500 people said they plan to go. Demonstrators are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear masks.