Protestors call on St. Louis leaders for rental assistance aid as eviction moratorium expires

Housing organizations and supporters rallied at City Hall calling on the Board of Aldermen to process rental assistance funds

ST. LOUIS — As thousands of St. Louisans face eviction following the expired moratorium, people are calling on local leaders to help.

"Housing is a fundamental human right," Dani Hoefel said.

"I personally don't believe that the government has the interest of working-class people at heart, they don't care," Chris Winston said.

Housing organizations and their supporters lead a rally up to City Hall, calling on the Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed to approve the $35 million funds for housing assistance from Board Bill 2.

"Just in the City alone, there's 3,000 evictions," Charles Buchanan with Homes for All said.

Buchanan helps tenants apply for rental assistance.

"Our City government has the money just sitting there and they're debating about giving people $500 in assistance or $1,000. It's disappointing because all the people who are debating the conversations are not the most affected," Buchanan said.

"In St. Louis County for example, they have about 6500 applications, only 7% of people have actually received a check," COVID-19 Regional Response Team Managing Director Serena Muhammad said.

Muhammad said the rental assistance process is backlogged simply because of the paperwork and documentation required.

She said there are resources available at the court and to dial 211 for application help.

"Don't just throw your hands up and get discouraged because you've got an eviction notice. Still go to court, still follow through there may be some programs that can help you in the end," Muhammad said.

Without the moratorium to protect tenants at risk of eviction, people are demanding lawmakers take action now.

"Get them the assistance they need to get off the streets. We're demanding that right now and that's what we're here to represent," Buchanan said.