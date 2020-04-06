Protest over killing of George Floyd winds through Ballwin

During part of the demonstration, some people laid face down in the street while others sat or knelt around them holding signs

BALLWIN, Mo. — Dozens of people marched through Ballwin Wednesday evening to protest the police killing of George Floyd.

The protest, which was described as a family-friendly march by organizers, started at the Ballwin Government Center at 6 p.m.

Video from above the scene showed a crowd marching from the government center before stopping for a demonstration on Andrew Park Way, near the edge of the park.

Some people laid face down in the street while others sat or knelt around them holding signs.

Police officers stood by, watching the demonstration. Police cars blocked traffic in both directions near where the demonstration took place.

The protest in Ballwin was the third of the day in the St. Louis area. Earlier in the evening, hundreds of people marched alongside police officers on Main Street in St. Charles.

March organizer James Jones said St. Charles police reached out to him so they could protest police brutality together.

“They actually reached out to me because they saw I was doing a protest in Wright City with my little cousin Jayden that she held; and they contacted me through Facebook,” Jones said.

"This young man wants to hold a peaceful protest and we're going to help him do that," said St. Charles police Lt. Tom Wilkison.

A couple hours earlier, a group of hundreds of protesters marched for justice for George Floyd on Highway 94 in St. Charles County.

The view from Sky5 showed peaceful protesters holding signs and walking on Highway 94. They were heading west toward Interstate 70.

Police in marked vehicles blocked off intersections and stopped traffic so the protesters could safely walk on the highway.