Brentwood issues curfew for residents until further notice

The mayor's emergency declaration and order issued a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. beginning Tuesday and continuing until further notice

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Brentwood is putting a curfew into place, despite St. Louis County leaders opting to not have one Tuesday night.

Mayor David Dimmitt issued an emergency declaration and executive order to put a curfew into place for the city from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. beginning Tuesday and continuing until further notice.

“During the hours of the curfew, all persons are to remain off and away from public streets and sidewalks, parks and all other open places available to the public, and no persons shall loiter or gather together in groups for any purpose whatsoever at any open places available to the public,” according to the order.

You can read the full declaration on Brentwood’s website.

Earlier Tuesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced the county would not be placed under a curfew Tuesday night.

Page said he has been in communication with the county police department’s leadership who “told me today that a countywide curfew was not needed at this time.” However, Page still urged residents to go home as early as possible and stay home Tuesday night.