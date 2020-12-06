Protesters march in The Loop to bring attention to the 'Delmar Divide'

The protest was organized by ExpectUS, which has rallied thousands of people in the St. Louis area to march for change

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of protesters are marching down Delmar in The Loop Friday evening.

The protest Friday is called the “Divided We Fall March” and is meant to bring attention to what’s commonly referred to as the “Delmar Divide”. That’s the long-standing symbol of the racial and socio-economic division in St. Louis.

"Together, let’s demand a new beginning of intentional community and governmental efforts that build up north city and north county," ExpectUS wrote in its Facebook event post.

The demonstration started at 5 p.m. and is expected to continue until 8 p.m.