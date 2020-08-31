Portland police make 29 arrests after declaring unlawful assembly at Penumbra Kelly Building

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Sunday night at the Penumbra Kelly Building and made 29 arrests after people threw rocks, eggs and other items at officers, the Portland Police Bureau reported Monday morning.
On Sunday, groups gathered for demonstrations in Portland following a night of clashes between a pro-Trump rally and counter-demonstrators downtown. A homicide investigation is underway after there was a fatal shooting near Saturday night's protests downtown.
At 6 p.m., a group of about 150 people called Portland United for Justice and Equity gathered for a protest at Pioneer Courthouse Square. They said their protest would be non-violent.
Another group met at Laurelhurst Park at 8 p.m. and marched around 9:30 p.m to the Penumbra Kelly Building on East Burnside Street, the building shared by the Portland police and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. This group is calling for the abolition of the police force and prison system.
Upon their arrival at the building which is home to Portland police's Southeast Precinct, police warned the group not to come on the property.
Around 10:45 p.m., police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly "due to criminal activity," a tweet from PPB said. In a Monday morning press release, police said people in the crowd threw rocks, eggs and other items at officers. Protesters were asked to leave immediately.
Just before 11 p.m., police rushed out into the crowd and began making arrests, according to a tweet from New York Times correspondent Mike Baker.
PPB released information Monday morning for the 29 arrests made overnight. Police said two people arrested had loaded handguns. Others had knives, rocks and at least one had an expandable baton.
All adults who were arrested were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center:
- Fnu Solo, 30, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Kendall Womack, 33, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- (Juvenile), 15, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, arrest warrant
- Carson Lafond, 30, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest
- Kristopher Donnelly, 26, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest, federal arrest warrant
- Moriah Greathouse, 27, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Samuel Saxton, 26, of Newberg, Oregon - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Brandon Sanchez, 23, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Wolfgang Taylor, 19, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Dana Early, 43, of Kelso, Washington - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Dillan Grantham, 27, of Mammoth Lake, California - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- John Chierichetti, 24, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Katrina Walker, 25, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Katherine Sherman, 35, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Tazi Cooper-Cobert, 30, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Charles McIntyre, 26, of Portland -- Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Ellayna Morris, 36, unknown residence - Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Milton Waldrop, 24, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Riley Winegarden, 23, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Alexander Wilson, 26, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Patti Lebouef, 49, of Coos Bay, Oregon - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Isaac Schott, 22, of Salem, Oregon - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
- John Dixon, 27, of Portland -- Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Escape in the Third Degree, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Carly Ballard, 34, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Linden Kalwitter, 33, unknown residence - Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Cory McCracken, 28, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Chloe Bernard, 20, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest
- Jackie Welburn, 31, of Medford, Oregon - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- (Juvenile), 17, unknown residence - Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Portland is now entering its 14th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd.
Earlier in the day Sunday, Mayor Ted Wheeler, Police Chief Chuck Lovell and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt spoke at a press conference condemning the violence in downtown Portland Saturday night.
When asked about what he and other leaders will do to stop the ongoing violence and vandalism at protests in Portland, Mayor Wheeler talked for several minutes about reforms and a 19-point plan but nothing specific about a plan to stop the counter-demonstration violence seen the last two weekends.
Also Sunday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown rolled out a unified law enforcement plan to bring violence to an end and protect free speech in Portland. The plan includes a community forum for Mayor Wheeler, protest organizers and community.
RELATED: No arrests yet in downtown Portland shooting; mayor tells people seeking retribution to stay home