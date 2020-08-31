Portland police make 29 arrests after declaring unlawful assembly at Penumbra Kelly Building

On Sunday, groups gathered for protests in Portland following a night of clashes between a pro-Trump rally and counter-demonstrators downtown.

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Sunday night at the Penumbra Kelly Building and made 29 arrests after people threw rocks, eggs and other items at officers, the Portland Police Bureau reported Monday morning.

On Sunday, groups gathered for demonstrations in Portland following a night of clashes between a pro-Trump rally and counter-demonstrators downtown. A homicide investigation is underway after there was a fatal shooting near Saturday night's protests downtown.

At 6 p.m., a group of about 150 people called Portland United for Justice and Equity gathered for a protest at Pioneer Courthouse Square. They said their protest would be non-violent.

Another group met at Laurelhurst Park at 8 p.m. and marched around 9:30 p.m to the Penumbra Kelly Building on East Burnside Street, the building shared by the Portland police and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. This group is calling for the abolition of the police force and prison system.

Upon their arrival at the building which is home to Portland police's Southeast Precinct, police warned the group not to come on the property.

Around 10:45 p.m., police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly "due to criminal activity," a tweet from PPB said. In a Monday morning press release, police said people in the crowd threw rocks, eggs and other items at officers. Protesters were asked to leave immediately.

Just before 11 p.m., police rushed out into the crowd and began making arrests, according to a tweet from New York Times correspondent Mike Baker.

PPB released information Monday morning for the 29 arrests made overnight. Police said two people arrested had loaded handguns. Others had knives, rocks and at least one had an expandable baton.

All adults who were arrested were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center:

Fnu Solo, 30, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Kendall Womack, 33, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

(Juvenile), 15, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, arrest warrant

Carson Lafond, 30, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest

Kristopher Donnelly, 26, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest, federal arrest warrant

Moriah Greathouse, 27, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Samuel Saxton, 26, of Newberg, Oregon - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Brandon Sanchez, 23, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Wolfgang Taylor, 19, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Dana Early, 43, of Kelso, Washington - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Dillan Grantham, 27, of Mammoth Lake, California - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

John Chierichetti, 24, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Katrina Walker, 25, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Katherine Sherman, 35, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer

Tazi Cooper-Cobert, 30, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer

Charles McIntyre, 26, of Portland -- Interfering with a Peace Officer

Ellayna Morris, 36, unknown residence - Interfering with a Peace Officer

Milton Waldrop, 24, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer

Riley Winegarden, 23, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Alexander Wilson, 26, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Patti Lebouef, 49, of Coos Bay, Oregon - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Isaac Schott, 22, of Salem, Oregon - Interfering with a Peace Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

John Dixon, 27, of Portland -- Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Escape in the Third Degree, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Carly Ballard, 34, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer

Linden Kalwitter, 33, unknown residence - Interfering with a Peace Officer

Cory McCracken, 28, of Portland - Interfering with a Peace Officer

Chloe Bernard, 20, of Portland - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest

Jackie Welburn, 31, of Medford, Oregon - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

(Juvenile), 17, unknown residence - Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Portland is now entering its 14th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd.

Earlier in the day Sunday, Mayor Ted Wheeler, Police Chief Chuck Lovell and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt spoke at a press conference condemning the violence in downtown Portland Saturday night.

When asked about what he and other leaders will do to stop the ongoing violence and vandalism at protests in Portland, Mayor Wheeler talked for several minutes about reforms and a 19-point plan but nothing specific about a plan to stop the counter-demonstration violence seen the last two weekends.