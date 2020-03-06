East St. Louis issues curfew for Tuesday, Wednesday

Tuesday's curfew begins at 10 p.m. and Wednesday's curfew begins at 9 p.m.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — East St. Louis leaders have issued a citywide curfew for Tuesday and Wednesday nights in response to riots across the country in the past few days.

Tuesday's curfew begins at 10 p.m. and continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Wednesday's curfew starts at 9 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m.

The curfew order says it is unlawful for anyone to be on the street or in public areas while the order is in place. It does not apply to public safety personnel, people traveling to or from the hospital or people traveling home from work.

“While the Council and I realize this may be an inconvenience for some, we must do everything within our power to protect our residents and corporate citizens from the violence and property damage we have seen throughout our country,” Mayor Robert Eastern III said in a news release.

St. Louis and Brentwood have both issued curfews for Tuesday. St. Louis County has not.