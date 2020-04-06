Watch live: Protesters march in Florissant

At about 5:15 p.m., the demonstrators stopped on the road and gathered outside the Florissant Police Department

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Protesters are marching down Lindbergh in Florissant Thursday afternoon.

5 On Your Side's chopper is live over the scene.

The protesters were seen walking in all lanes of traffic on Lindbergh near Waterford.

Police were blocking off intersections so protesters could safely walk in the street. Many of them were holding signs while they peacefully walked down the road.

At about 5:15 p.m., the demonstrators stopped on the road and gathered outside the Florissant Police Department. Police have placed concrete barries at the main entrance, along with wooden crowd barriers. Eight National Guard troops were stationed in the parking lot. Several of their vehicles were parked near the entrances to the lot.

Florissant police posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon to say the department was aware the protest was likely going to happen.

"The City of Florissant Police Department is aware of a potential demonstration that is planned for today June 4, at 4:30 in the City of Florissant along the US 67 corridor.

"The Florissant Police Department staff regularly trains and is well prepared for incidents like this. We also coordinate and work with other law enforcement agencies to make sure everyone is safe.

"Our goal has always been to provide a safe environment for those wanting to participate and have their voices heard in a peaceful manner, as well as ensuring the safety of our community, its residents, businesses and officers.

"As a result of the planned protest, anticipate delayed traffic in the areas surrounding the demonstrations.

"We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we work with everyone involved to ensure a safe and peaceful demonstration in our community."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.