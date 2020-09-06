Protest in Florissant after viral video of officer hitting man

Video surfaced over the weekend from a Dellwood resident’s doorbell camera. It shows an unmarked Florissant police car striking a man who appears to be running away

FLORISSANT, Mo. — For the second night in a row, protesters are gathering in Florissant following the now-viral video of an officer hitting a man who appeared to be running away.

5 On Your Side’s Sky5 is over the scene as protesters demand justice and answers. You can watch the live stream coverage in the video player at the top of this page. And as a note, there is no audio with the helicopter feed.

Monday evening, several dozen protesters had gathered outside the Florissant mayor’s house. They then moved to the Florissant police department on Lindbergh near North New Florissant Road.

Protesters were seen standing in the middle of the large intersection, blocking traffic from getting through.

Video surfaced over the weekend from a Dellwood resident’s doorbell camera. It shows an unmarked Florissant police car striking a man who appears to be running away and then screaming as an officer gets on top of him to arrest him.

"I’ve seen the video you’ve seen," St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said. "What I saw is shocking and disturbing, but that’s all I know right now."

The video was first obtained and posted by Real STLNews Saturday and shows multiple officers at the scene around 11:30 p.m. on June 2 in the 9800 block of Eastdell Drive.

The detective driving the car has been suspended. There is no body cam footage, as detectives for the department do not wear body cameras.

Lohmar also said there is another piece of video that investigators hope to get that shows another angle of the incident.

Also, investigators are still trying to reach the three men who were originally approached as suspects — including the man who was hit by the car.

"Their story is vital to the rest of this story," Lohmar said.

Lohmar is handling the case; St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has recused himself due to a conflict of interest.