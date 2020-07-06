Protest happening outside of Florissant Police Department following viral video

This comes after a video was released that shows a Florissant Police Department SUV hitting a man

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Protesters blocked off the street in front of the Florissant Police Department Sunday evening.

The protest was sparked by a video that showed a Florissant Police Department SUV hitting a man.

Protesters are outside the department with signs that read, “vehicular assault is not policing and black lives over white feelings.”

Around 9:15 p.m., protesters moved to the intersection of Lindbergh Boulevard and New Florissant Road. Protesters could be heard chanting, "our street."

Earlier on Sunday, Missouri National Guardsmen were spotted outside the entrance to the Florissant Police Department.

The National Guardsmen were called as a precaution in case there is unrest as a result from the now viral video.

The video was first posted by Real STL News on Saturday. It’s from a Dellwood resident’s doorbell camera. It shows an unmarked Florissant police SUV striking a man who appeared to be running away and then he screamed as an officer gets on top of him to arrest him. It’s unclear which officer put the handcuffs on the man due to the view being partially obstructed by a car in the driveway.

In the video, the man can be seen falling to the ground heard screaming, “I don’t have nothing.”

READ MORE: Video shows Florissant officer in unmarked car hit man who appears to be running away

The incident happened in the 9800 block of Eastdell Drive on June 2.

The view is partially obstructed by a car in a driveway, so it’s unclear which officer puts handcuffs on the man. The man can be seen falling to the ground and heard repeatedly screaming, “I don’t have nothing.”

During a Saturday night press conference, Florissant police said the detective that was driving the SUV has been suspended. The two other police officers that were in the SUV have been placed on leave.

Florissant Police Department Police Chief Timothy Fagan said a pursuit began when the detective was monitoring a car that matched the description of a car police had associated with a ‘shots fired’ call.

Full press conference from June 6 below

A 20-year-old man was taken to a hospital with an ankle injury due to the incident and has since been released.

Chief Fagen said that there are pending drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest charges for the man seen in the video. There are also pending possession and resisting arrest charges for a passenger in the car that was occupied by the suspect shown in the video.

Detectives for the Florissant Police Department do not wear body cameras.

Chief Fagen also said during the press conference that he wants residents to know the department is concerned about the video.

National Guard called to Florissant Police Department as a precaution after video shows man being hit by patrol car 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Statement from US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri on the video: