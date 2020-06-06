‘We will walk on the sidewalk in peace, bringing recognition to change that needs to happen!’ Black Lives Matter peace walk on Saturday in Kirkwood

A family-friendly peace walk is set to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at North Kirkwood Middle School

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Across the country, people are joining in the movement for change and equality in America.

Several events are planned for the weekend across the St. Louis area. Among them, a Black Lives Matter peace walk organized by Kirkwood School District Teachers of Color.

It’ll begin on Manchester Road and end at the Dougherty Ferry parking lot on the Kirkwood High School campus.

“These are things that are not necessarily taught to our children, so to be a part of living history is huge for them and so it’s important for them to be involved in this,” Assistant High School Principal, Romona Miller, said.

The route is about 1 mile long and will take protesters across Manchester Road. They plan to keep the walk on sidewalks. Participants are asked to wear a mask and bring water and posters.

The Kirkwood School District shared the following message on its Facebook,

“This is a family event. Bring your children. This is one form of protest where we can publicly express our disapproval towards the senseless death of George Floyd and other African Americans. This expression is shown in our walk, with our numbers, and through our chants. Your participation in this movement brings awareness to the issues that African Americans face in the world today. The consequences of this peace walk involve realizing that change needs to happen at the individual level, the group level, and the systemic or policy level.

“We will walk on the sidewalk in peace, bringing recognition to change that needs to happen!”