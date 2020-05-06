George Floyd protests planned for Friday in the St. Louis area

Several protests are planned for Friday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Several protests are planned in the St. Louis area on Friday.

In Washington, Missouri, ‘Wake up WashMo’ rally will begin at 3 p.m. at 301 Jefferson Street. According to a flyer, protesters will march and have a moment of silence for 9 minutes.

In Ladue, beginning at 4 p.m. a protest will be led by students. It’ll start at the St. Louis County Library across from Plaza Frontenac and go west on Clayton Road and end at Highway 141. Students are working with police for road closures.

According to Plaza Frontenac’s website, the mall is closed. On Friday morning, the website said businesses with exterior entrances may be open and hours may vary. The Saint Louis Galleria is also closed.

At 6:30 p.m., a march will be held in The Grove and it’s being led by St. Louis’ LGBTQ community. The group will march down Manchester Avenue.

And at 7:30 p.m., protesters will gather at Mid Rivers Mall. There will be roads closed in that area. As of Friday morning, according to its website, Mid Rivers Mall is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Thursday night, hundreds flooded the streets in Brentwood to protest. At one point, protesters took out their phones and lit up the sky in honor of George Floyd.

The ‘I AM George Floyd’ rally was held by ExpectUS following Floyd’s memorial service in Minneapolis. Protesters blocked roads in a normally congested area of Brentwood for about three hours. The group marched down Hanley Road until they reached the Walmart parking lot, which is in Maplewood.