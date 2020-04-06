Rally for George Floyd planned in Brentwood following his memorial

The event is at 6 p.m. at Brentwood Promenade. There are several stores in Brentwood Promenade - including Minneapolis-based Target.

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — The memorial for George Floyd will be held on Thursday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

5 On Your Side will broadcast the memorial. The service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.

Following the memorial, people in Brentwood will gather for the 'I AM George Floyd' rally.

The event is at 6 p.m. at Brentwood Promenade. There are several stores in Brentwood Promenade - including Minneapolis-based Target.

Event organizers, ExpectUS, said they are standing in solidarity on Floyd’s memorial day while calling for fair and equal treatment of black lives. According to the event on Facebook, hundreds plan to attend.

ExpectUS has put together other protests in the area, including a gathering in downtown St. Louis Monday afternoon. Thousands of people peacefully marched through streets onto Highway 64. In a Facebook post, the group said their first goal is to keep everyone safe at the events, and that violence is unacceptable because it further hurts communities.

Attendees are asked to bring face masks if they choose to attend.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has asked anyone that attends a protest to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Those who don't, should self quarantine for 14 days, Page said in a briefing on Wednesday.

Despite St. Louis County not implementing a curfew like the City of St. Louis, Brentwood has put in place its own curfew. On Tuesday, Mayor David Dimmitt issued an emergency declaration and executive order from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

“During the hours of the curfew, all persons are to remain off and away from public streets and sidewalks, parks and all other open places available to the public, and no persons shall loiter or gather together in groups for any purpose whatsoever at any open places available to the public,” according to the order.