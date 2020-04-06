Watch Live: Hundreds gather in Brentwood for George Floyd rally

Event organizers, ExpectUS, said they are standing in solidarity on Floyd’s memorial day while calling for fair and equal treatment of black lives

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Hundreds of people took to the streets in Brentwood Thursday evening to honor George Floyd, the man killed by a Minneapolis police officer last week.

You can watch a live feed of the rally in the video player at the top of this story. There is no audio from the chopper feed.

A public memorial was held in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon. Following the memorial, people in Brentwood gathered for the 'I AM George Floyd' rally.

The event began at 6 p.m. at Brentwood Promenade. There are several stores in Brentwood Promenade — including Minneapolis-based Target.

Event organizers, ExpectUS, said they are standing in solidarity on Floyd’s memorial day while calling for fair and equal treatment of black lives. According to the event on Facebook, hundreds plan to attend.

ExpectUS has put together other protests in the area, including a gathering in downtown St. Louis Monday afternoon. Thousands of people peacefully marched through streets onto Highway 64. In a Facebook post, the group said their first goal is to keep everyone safe at the events, and that violence is unacceptable because it further hurts communities.

Earlier in the day, protesters marched down Lindbergh Boulevard in Florissant.

The protesters were seen walking in all lanes of traffic on Lindbergh near Waterford. Police blocked off intersections so protesters could safely walk in the street. Many of them were holding signs while they peacefully walked down the road.