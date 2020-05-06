Watch live: Students lead protest on Clayton Road in Ladue

Friday afternoon’s protest is being organized and led by students in coordination with police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Hundreds of people are gathered in Ladue for a protest following the death of George Floyd, the man killed by a Minneapolis police officer last week.

Friday afternoon’s protest is being organized and led by students.

The group gathered at the St. Louis County Library across from the Plaza Frontenac. They started going west on Clayton Road at about 4:25 p.m.

By 4:40, they had stopped in front of Ladue City Hall.

The group plans to end their march at Highway 141.

Students worked with police to coordinate road closures so they could safely march in the streets.

According to Plaza Frontenac’s website, the mall is closed. On Friday morning, the website said businesses with exterior entrances may be open and hours may vary. The Saint Louis Galleria is also closed.

This protest is one of several planned Friday in the St. Louis area.

At 6:30 p.m., the LGBTQ community will gathered for a march in The Grove. The march in June usually celebrates Pride Month, but this year, it’ll take a different tone.

The event is called Rally: Price Is Cancelled. The march down Manchester will address injustice for black transgender people. It’s set to start at 6:30 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., protesters will gather at Mid Rivers Mall for another planned demonstration. Roads will be closed in the area. The mall closes at 7 p.m.