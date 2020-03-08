Protesters take to the streets marching for justice for Michael Brown

Brown's family members, city and county citizens, community activists and more united in solidarity for what they called a "Justice for Michael Brown Protest"

CLAYTON, Mo. — They first gathered for a rousing rally outside the Buzz Westfall Justice Center in Clayton Sunday afternoon.

"Show me what community looks like! This is what community looks like," the demonstrators shouted.

The diverse group of protesters then took off down the streets. Their demands were loud and clear.

"Justice for Mike Brown! Justice for Mike Brown," they continued chanting.

"Wesley Bell could have done the right thing," said Lezley McSpadden, Michael Brown's mother.

A furious McSpadden, several of her family members, city and county citizens, community activists and more united in solidarity for what they called a "Justice for Michael Brown Protest".

"Say his name! Mike Brown! Say his name! Mike Brown," protesters exclaimed.

On August 9, 2014, McSpadden's 18-year-old son was shot and killed in the street by former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. The high-profile case case sparked protests, violence and riots in Ferguson for months.

On Thursday, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said after reviewing the shooting death of the teenager, he would not file charges against Wilson.

"Wesley Bell had a chance to live out his legacy and do something that no other prosecutor in the county of St. Louis, Missouri, has ever done and he failed us once again. The people who elected him, who believed in him. I can no longer believe in him," said McSpadden.

"Let this case go to a jury and let a jury decide it. The way due process works in this country," said Jerryl Christmas, a Brown family supporter.

Several agencies, including the Department of Justice, conducted their own investigations and, like Bell, decided not to file charges against Wilson.