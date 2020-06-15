Protests continue after racist cartoon published in The Missourian

The cartoon that was published showed a Black man snatching a purse from a white woman

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Protests continue in Washington after a racist cartoon was published in The Missourian last week.

The cartoon that was published showed a white woman being robbed by a black man -- the woman said, "Help!! Somebody call 911!" The man responded with, "Good luck with that lady. We defunded the police."

Protesters will gather Monday morning to get more answers out of the newspaper. According to the Facebook event, ‘Peaceful Protest in Franklin County,’ protesters want a question and answer session with new ownership of The Missourian.

Two sisters who owned the newspaper - Susan Miller Warden and Jeanne Miller Wood - and their father - Bill Sr. have all resigned. Bill Sr. was the publisher.

Patricia Miller took over as publisher on Thursday. She's also the daughter of Bill Sr.

She addressed the controversy in this weekend’s edition of The Missourian.

First, she talked about her career over the years and how she got her start as a newspaper inserter at The Missourian when she was 14 years old. She went on to join the St. Louis Business Journal team and worked there for 33 years, including as editor/publisher. She retired in 2018.

She talked about the cartoon and admitted they made a mistake.

“My 90-year-old father took full responsibility for the mistake, made a public apology and resigned,” she said. “That mistake exposed a breakdown in editorial procedures at the newspaper, which we are now addressing.”

She said after her father resigned, both of her parents asked that she come out of retirement to become editor and publisher of The Missourian.

Patricia said as the interim publisher, her challenge will be to repair the broken trust with the community and rebuild rapport with readers, ensuring that racism has no place in the newspaper.

Protesters want to know who will run the paper and how will it show support for Black Lives Matter in the future. Protesters also want to know if the former publisher will have any hand in future decisions.

The protest will begin at 9 a.m. and go until noon at The Missourian’s office in Washington.