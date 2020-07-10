Unlawful assembly declared outside ICE building in Portland, police arrest 4

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday night, protesters gathered at Caruthers Park on the south waterfront and marched to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Portland.
Around 10 p.m., federal officers declared an unlawful assembly and told the crowd of around 50-100 that they needed to leave, according to journalists at the scene.
In a Wednesday morning press release, police said members of the group threw rocks at officers and one person threw a lit incendiary device onto the roof of the ICE building.
Close to 11 p.m., federal officers announced again that demonstrators should leave the area. Soon after they advanced toward the crowd using less-lethal munitions and flash bangs, social media showed.
Photos near the ICE building showed clouds of teargas.
The crowd left the area by 1 a.m. Officers made four arrests and cited one person:
- Zachary Forster, 24, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II
- Sean Lopez, 25, Portland, Oregon, Disorderly Conduct II
- Skyler Rider, 18, Portland, Oregon, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct
- Camillo Massagli, 26, Portland, Oregon, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II
- Evan Henshaw-Plath, 43, cited for Unlawful Sound Amplification
Protests have been happening consistently in Portland since the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Demonstrators have taken to Portland’s streets for issues that include police brutality, racial inequity, the killing of people of color by police, the abolishment of police and prisons and the defunding of police.
On Monday night, protesters met at Director Park in downtown Portland and marched for Jonathan Price who was killed by police in Wolfe City, Texas last weekend. Shaun Lucas, the police officer who officials say shot and killed Price, was arrested Monday and charged with murder, authorities said.