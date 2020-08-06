Protests on Monday in the St. Louis area

The first march is scheduled for 2 p.m. in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — There are two rallies planned for the downtown St. Louis area on Monday.

At 2 p.m., public defenders in the St. Louis area will meet at the Missouri Court of Appeals to march for black lives lost and inequities in the criminal legal system, according to a press release. There will be several stops along the route – including the Thomas F. Eagelton courthouse and the Old Courthouse where members will speak of their experiences.

“The march will highlight the way police abuse their power against Black people on the streets and in courtrooms, which results in Black people being incarcerated at a higher rate than any other race in Missouri,” the press release said.

At 3 p.m., the Collegiate 100 City Chapters and 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis will march for equality in downtown St. Louis. It’ll begin at the Old Courthouse at 11 N. 4th Street. According to a press release, business attire is strongly recommended.

Peaceful protests happened throughout the St. Louis area over the weekend.