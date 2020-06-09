Riot declared as protesters march to Portland police East Precinct on the 100th night of protest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland entered its 100th night of protests following the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minnesota who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 8 minutes. The protests have been concentrated largely around different areas in downtown from the Federal Courthouse to the Police Association Building.
Saturday, there were several well-publicized demonstrations across the city including a car rally and a more traditional meetings at neighborhood parks and a plan to march to the Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct.
The direct action rally began at 7 p.m. at Ventura Park. It was a sit-in and march for Black lives. There were speakers and a small concert before protesters began marching.
At around 9 p.m. protesters began marching to the East Precinct.
Portland police tweeted that it was making announcements over the loudspeaker to remind people to march on sidewalks and not block the street.
Reporter Cory Elia captured video of Molotov cocktails being thrown. Shortly after that media members on the scene said that Portland police declared a riot and deployed tear gas.
According to reporters at the scene, Oregon State deputies were there along with local law enforcement. Justin Yau reports that three petrol bombs were thrown. In his Twitter video, you can see someone running with their feet on fire.
Reports of Molotov cocktails were also seen on videos posted to Twitter by people at the scene.
At around 9:10 p.m. reporters said that most of the protesters had been dispersed from Stark Street and headed down a residential neighborhood street.
At around 10:53 p.m. following the police dispersal on Stark Street, the crowd dwindled some but a couple hundred remained.
Reports of mass arrests in the street during the riot were reported by several journalists. Members of the media reported multiple arrests being made.
In all Portland Police report arresting more than fifty people, one carrying a dagger, another a knife. Police also reported that commercial-grade fireworks were launched by people in the crowd and that one officer was injured by the munitions.
Waterfront Park
A separate vigil was held at Waterfront Park for the last 100 Black people who lost their lives to police brutality in the United States. The event began at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Lents Park
A Black Lives Matter protest was held from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Lents Park to mark the 100th day of protests in Portland.
Black Lives Matter Caravan
Saturday also saw a car caravan in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that originated from Portland Community College. The caravan event is part of a twice-weekly rolling protest scheduled every Wednesday and Saturday in September. Each event will start in different places in the city and surrounding areas.
Friday Protest Arrests
On Friday night, during the protest, police declared an unlawful assembly, but not a riot.
The unlawful-assembly declaration was made at 11:45 p.m. after Police had previously told protesters to clear the road outside the Portland Police Association (PPA) headquarters in North Portland. Police also said demonstrators threw rocks and water bottles at officers.
At Friday's protest Portland Police arrested 27 people. In a press release, police say they used crowd-control munitions, but not CS gas.