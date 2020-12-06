Watch live: Student-led group protests on Lindbergh in west St. Louis County

The student-led group gathered at AMC Theater on Olive in Creve Coeur. They’re planning to march south on Lindbergh to Ladue Road

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A group of students have organized a protest in west St. Louis County Friday afternoon.

The student-led group gathered at AMC Theater on Olive in Creve Coeur. They’re planning to march south on Lindbergh to Ladue Road and then continue east into Ladue.

The Frontenac Police Department is aware of the protest and asked drivers to avoid the area from 4 – 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.