Watch live: Protesters march on Highway 94 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Hundreds of protesters are marching for justice for George Floyd in St. Charles County.

The view from Sky5 showed peaceful protesters holding signs and walking on Highway 94. They’re heading west toward Interstate 70.

Police in marked vehicles are blocking off intersections and stopping traffic so the protesters can safely walk on the road.

You can watch a live feed of the march in the video player at the top of this page.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes in.

