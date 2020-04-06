March to be held for retired St. Louis police captain who was murdered during looting

The march will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry which is located at 4123 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

ST. LOUIS — There will be a march for a retired police captain who was shot to death while protecting a pawn shop in St. Louis during a violent night.

The march will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry which is located at 4123 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

Dorn graduated from the police academy in May 1970. He was assigned to the patrol support division when he retired from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in October 2007, according to a police spokesperson.

SHOOTING

The shooting happened at 2:38 a.m. on Tuesday at Lee's Pawn and Jewelry on the 4100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, near the border of the Vandeventer and The Ville neighborhoods.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrived to find 77-year-old Dorn lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his torso. The pawn shop had been looted, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

REWARD

There is a $40,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects in the murder of Dorn. On Wednesday, CrimeStoppers announced its initial reward of $10,000 had been raised to $40,000 with help from area businesses and citizens.

Contact CrimeStoppers with information at 1-866-371-8477.

HAYDEN REMEMBERS DORN

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden remembered Dorn in a Tuesday news conference as he and other St. Louis leaders discussed the chaos that took place downtown after looting.

“David Dorn was exercising law enforcement training that he learned here, so in his honor, we are wearing our mourning badge," Hayden said.

“... David Dorn was a fine captain. Many of us younger officers looked up to him. So very well-liked and very pleasant. And his wife still works here, so a very sad time for our agency. We will honor him."

PRESIDENT HONORS DORN

President Donald Trump tweeted a tribute to Dorn on Tuesday.