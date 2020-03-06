St. Louis riot arrests: Their ZIP codes, ages and what businesses were damaged

The department said there were 11 arrests Sunday night and 25 on Monday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced officers arrested 36 people due to civil unrest over the past two days.

The department said there were 11 arrests Sunday night and 25 on Monday.

Nearly all of the people arrested live in the St. Louis area. They range in age from 17 to 36 years old, but most of them are in their late teens and 20s.

The arrests go as follows (the five-digit number is the suspect's ZIP code):

Sunday night to Monday morning

Operating ATV without a License / Operating ATV Carelessly

33-year-old Male, 63115

Burglary 2nd Degree

22-year-old Female, 45214

20-year-old Male, 63106

21-year-old Female, 63112

19-year-old Male, 63137

Burglary 2nd Degree / Resisting (F)

23-year-old Male, 63147

Burglary 2nd Degree / Property Damage 1st Degree

22-year-old Male, 63106

Burglary 2nd Degree / Stealing (F) / Resisting (F)

20-year-old Male, 63106

20-year-old Male, 63114

21-year-old Male, 63014

21-year-old Male, 63111

Monday night into Tuesday morning

Burglary 1st Degree / Stealing (F)

20-year-old Female, 63033

Burglary 1st Degree / Stealing (F) / Resisting (F)

21-year-old Male, 72401

Assault 2nd Special Victim / Property Damage (F)

18-year-old Male, 63128

Stealing (M)

28-year-old Female, 63134

18-year-old Female, 63121

Stealing (F)

31-year-old Female, 63114

19-year-old Male, 63103

24-year-old Female, 63111

18-year-old Male, 63106

Property Damage (F) / Resisting (F)

20-year-old Male, 63113

18-year-old Male, 63301

Interfering

28-year-old Male, 63103

Trespassing

28-year-old Male, 63121

36-year-old Female, 63118

Burglary 2nd Degree / Property Damage 1st Degree (F) / Stealing (M)

17-year-old Female, 63136

27-year-old Female, 63118

Stealing (M) / Trespassing ©

29-year-old Male, 63107

Property Damage (F)

25-year-old Male, 62226

18-year-old Male, 63232

18-year-old Male, 63376

17-year-old Male, 63103

18-year-old Male, 62221

Stealing (F) / Drugs in a Correctional Facility

24-year-old Male, 63121

Stealing (F) / Resisting (F)

26-year-old Male, 63138

Burglary 1st Degree / Unlawful Use of a Weapon / Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

34-year-old Male, 63136

Two of those arrested were from outside the St. Louis area.

The following businesses were impacted by the unrest overnight on Monday:

Burglary 2nd degree

334 N. Sarah (National Rent to Own)

334 N. Sarah (Royas Brow Spa)

3501 N.Kingshighway (Family Dollar)

5010 Enright (Family Dollar)

1225 Union (Walgreens)

5000 Delmar (Boost Mobile)

5200 Delmar (Third Degree Glass)

5457 Page (In and Out Market)

5934 Natural Bridge (First Cash Pawn)

820 N Kingshighway (Jugman Motors)

3445 Union (Cricket Wireless)

3425 Union (Nu Fashion Beauty Supply)

5837 Delmar (City Hair)

3548 Union (Rent One)

5898 Delmar (STL Grillz)

2708 North Florissant Avenue (Family Dollar)

3608 North Grand Boulevard (Cash Pawn)

3616 Natural Bridge Avenue (Aldi)

Attempted Burglary 2nd Degree

5858 Dr. Martin Luther King (Metro PCS)

Property Damage 1st Degree

1600 block of Pine (St. Louis police vehicle damaged)

1611 Pine (Centenary Church)

Fifty-five businesses were damaged overnight Tuesday as well.

Also overnight on Tuesday, four officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were shot and injured. Two of the officers were shot in the leg, one was shot in the foot and the fourth officer was shot in the arm, Chief John Hayden told reporters outside a hospital at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Hayden said all of the officers have been released from the hospital. The department has not yet made any arrests in connection with the shootings.

"Many of the same protesters that our officers protected turned violent against them … even shooting toward them," Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards said.