St. Louis riot arrests: Their ZIP codes, ages and what businesses were damaged

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced officers arrested 36 people due to civil unrest over the past two days.
The department said there were 11 arrests Sunday night and 25 on Monday.
Nearly all of the people arrested live in the St. Louis area. They range in age from 17 to 36 years old, but most of them are in their late teens and 20s.
The arrests go as follows (the five-digit number is the suspect's ZIP code):
Sunday night to Monday morning
Operating ATV without a License / Operating ATV Carelessly
- 33-year-old Male, 63115
Burglary 2nd Degree
- 22-year-old Female, 45214
- 20-year-old Male, 63106
- 21-year-old Female, 63112
- 19-year-old Male, 63137
Burglary 2nd Degree / Resisting (F)
- 23-year-old Male, 63147
Burglary 2nd Degree / Property Damage 1st Degree
- 22-year-old Male, 63106
Burglary 2nd Degree / Stealing (F) / Resisting (F)
- 20-year-old Male, 63106
- 20-year-old Male, 63114
- 21-year-old Male, 63014
- 21-year-old Male, 63111
Monday night into Tuesday morning
Burglary 1st Degree / Stealing (F)
- 20-year-old Female, 63033
Burglary 1st Degree / Stealing (F) / Resisting (F)
- 21-year-old Male, 72401
Assault 2nd Special Victim / Property Damage (F)
- 18-year-old Male, 63128
Stealing (M)
- 28-year-old Female, 63134
- 18-year-old Female, 63121
Stealing (F)
- 31-year-old Female, 63114
- 19-year-old Male, 63103
- 24-year-old Female, 63111
- 18-year-old Male, 63106
Property Damage (F) / Resisting (F)
- 20-year-old Male, 63113
- 18-year-old Male, 63301
Interfering
- 28-year-old Male, 63103
Trespassing
- 28-year-old Male, 63121
- 36-year-old Female, 63118
Burglary 2nd Degree / Property Damage 1st Degree (F) / Stealing (M)
- 17-year-old Female, 63136
- 27-year-old Female, 63118
Stealing (M) / Trespassing ©
- 29-year-old Male, 63107
Property Damage (F)
- 25-year-old Male, 62226
- 18-year-old Male, 63232
- 18-year-old Male, 63376
- 17-year-old Male, 63103
- 18-year-old Male, 62221
Stealing (F) / Drugs in a Correctional Facility
- 24-year-old Male, 63121
Stealing (F) / Resisting (F)
- 26-year-old Male, 63138
Burglary 1st Degree / Unlawful Use of a Weapon / Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
- 34-year-old Male, 63136
Two of those arrested were from outside the St. Louis area.
The following businesses were impacted by the unrest overnight on Monday:
Burglary 2nd degree
- 334 N. Sarah (National Rent to Own)
- 334 N. Sarah (Royas Brow Spa)
- 3501 N.Kingshighway (Family Dollar)
- 5010 Enright (Family Dollar)
- 1225 Union (Walgreens)
- 5000 Delmar (Boost Mobile)
- 5200 Delmar (Third Degree Glass)
- 5457 Page (In and Out Market)
- 5934 Natural Bridge (First Cash Pawn)
- 820 N Kingshighway (Jugman Motors)
- 3445 Union (Cricket Wireless)
- 3425 Union (Nu Fashion Beauty Supply)
- 5837 Delmar (City Hair)
- 3548 Union (Rent One)
- 5898 Delmar (STL Grillz)
- 2708 North Florissant Avenue (Family Dollar)
- 3608 North Grand Boulevard (Cash Pawn)
- 3616 Natural Bridge Avenue (Aldi)
Attempted Burglary 2nd Degree
- 5858 Dr. Martin Luther King (Metro PCS)
Property Damage 1st Degree
- 1600 block of Pine (St. Louis police vehicle damaged)
- 1611 Pine (Centenary Church)
Fifty-five businesses were damaged overnight Tuesday as well.
Also overnight on Tuesday, four officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were shot and injured. Two of the officers were shot in the leg, one was shot in the foot and the fourth officer was shot in the arm, Chief John Hayden told reporters outside a hospital at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Hayden said all of the officers have been released from the hospital. The department has not yet made any arrests in connection with the shootings.
"Many of the same protesters that our officers protected turned violent against them … even shooting toward them," Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards said.
Edwards also had this message for criminals: "I will use every available tool to be able to count every freckle on your face until you have been identified and arrested."
