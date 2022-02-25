Pub crawl to honor fallen Marine Jared Schmitz's 21st birthday

"I want to buy Jared a drink": Saying that at bars and restaurants will help raise thousands for veterans.

ST. LOUIS — Friday, Feb. 25, would have been Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz's 21st birthday.

His life was taken much too soon when he was one of the 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan in August of 2021. Schmitz's father, Mark, tells 5 On Your Side Jared was so looking forward to one of his first milestone birthdays. They wanted to turn a tragedy into a positive.

The community has already come out in droves to honor him, all veterans and their families. "I think we broke $330,000 already. We haven't added the checks up yet. Technically we are at $430,000 because we already raised another hundred thousand dollars through a gala we did and donated that to veterans community projects," he said.

There are hundreds of establishments taking part here and throughout the U.S. All you have to do is say "I want to buy Jared a drink" and those proceeds will go to the Freedom 13 Foundation established to help veterans and their families providing homes, recreational retreats, service dogs and PTSD assistance.

There are other establishments outside of restaurants and bars that are participating and some matching cash donations and even going beyond this birthday weekend and doing this all year.

Mark Schmitz said he knows exactly where Jared would have wanted to celebrate his birthday: a Blues game. They are playing Friday night and the Schmitz family will be in their seats as they are season ticket holders. They reached out to the Blues and he says they were so kind in giving them six additional seats for other families to be there to remember their son.

They are printing out pictures of Jared in his Marine uniform and will be holding them up and hope to be on the Jumbotron. If you are going, expect there to not be a dry eye in the Enterprise Center.

At last count, there were 170 establishments that have already signed up to participate in this nontraditional pub crawl. Mark Schmitz encourages any business that wants to take part to contact him so they can get your logo and address on their website and on their running Google Map showing who to patronize.