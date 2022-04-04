Public safety officials talk downtown safety plans ahead of Cardinals opening day

Tourism officials expect 100,000 people to move through for the home opener and other events throughout the area.

ST. LOUIS — Thousands will flock to Ballpark Village to celebrate the Cardinals' opening day on Thursday.

On Monday, the St. Louis Department of Public Safety, along with the venue and tourist officials, held a press conference to discuss how they plan to keep visitors and locals safe.

Brian Hall with Explore St. Louis said the city was expecting 100,000 people in the downtown area, what he calls “tourism heaven.”

"We have Cardinal baseball. We have Blues Hockey and we have a dome activation, 40,000 fans coming out for a supercross event," Hall said.

Since car break-ins and gun violence have plagued the area, police and tourism officials have their sights set on safety for the Cardinals' home opener.

"The best recipe is officers in uniform. Vehicles in places where we can be more visible,” said Daniel Isom, director of public safety.

Isom added that St. Louis police will monitor public spaces including the streets and some surface parking lots for the big weekend.

The department plans to put up barriers in some places to steer traffic flow and said businesses should do what they can to protect their properties too.

"To try to give them advice about private security on their lots. How they can secure their lots. The Cardinals do a really good job at that,” Isom said.

Things visitors can do:

If you see something strange, report it to the police

Lock up property

Set alarms

