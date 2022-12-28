Public welcome to event honoring Demetrious Johnson

The St. Louis native who played for five seasons in the NFL and in retirement helped thousands through charity, died at 61.

ST. LOUIS — Plans were announced to honor Demetrious Johnson, the St. Louis philanthropist who played in the NFL. Johnson died Saturday at 61.

A public event was planned for Chaitfez Arena for Jan. 2. Doors were scheduled to open at noon for the 1 p.m. event. Frank Cusumano was scheduled to be the MC.

The Demetrius Johnson Memorial event has been moved. It will now be January 2nd at Chaitfez Arena. The doors open noon. The event begins at 1:00. — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) December 28, 2022

Family members said Johnson died of an aortic dissection, a rare condition in which a tear occurs in the inner layer of the body's main artery, at a St. Louis hospital.

"His family and friends are saddened by this loss. His big heart and love for his community will never be forgotten," his daughter, Ashley Chin, said.

Johnson was born on July 21, 1961, south of downtown St. Louis.

After he played for McKinley High School, Johnson earned a full athletic scholarship to attend the University of Missouri. Johnson graduated with a bachelor's degree in education.

He went on to be drafted in the fifth round of the 1983 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. After four seasons, he was traded to the Miami Dolphins, where he played during the 1986–87 season.

Johnson founded the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation in 1993 to help better the lives of underprivileged children and families in the St. Louis area.

On Christmas Day, Johnson's family continued his mission of giving back to the community by hosting a toy giveaway in north St. Louis.

“We’re going out to provide toys, to provide different supplies to make Christmas amazing for these special families that have been selected," Johnson's daughter, Taylore Johnson, said.

In addition to his daughters, Ashley and Taylore, Johnson is survived by several other family members, including his high school sweetheart and wife for 36 years, Pat Johnson; daughters Alexandria, Lakisha and Sydney; and son, Jalen.