Here's where your dog can go swimming this week

'Pool Paws Dog Swim' will be held in St. Charles on Aug. 10 and 13

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Parks Department has teamed up with nonprofit, Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation, for ‘Pool Paws Dog Swim’ this summer.

It’ll be held at the McNair Park Aquatic Facility on Aug. 10 and Aug. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. It’ll cost $10 per one owner and one dog, per event and $3 for each additional guest.

You must bring proof of current rabies vaccination, including DHLPP. St. Charles Parks is also asking dog owners to wear a face mask when entering and exiting the facility. Social distancing is also required.

According to St. Charles Parks website, well-socialized dogs are welcomed and aggressive dogs will be asked to leave. There will be no pinch or choke collars allowed.

Owners must bring their own bags or method to clean up after their dogs. Dogs must be on a leash when entering and exiting the pool area.

Family members and friends can wade in the pool, but not swim.