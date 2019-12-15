CLAYTON, Mo. — Five newborn puppies were found abandoned at a park in Clayton early Sunday morning.
The Clayton Police Department posted about it on Twitter.
The puppies were taken to a local veterinarian where the vet said the pups were healthy. They will be taken to a shelter for continued care.
