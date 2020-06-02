MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — In need of some extra TLC this Valentine’s Day?

Young Friends of the Humane Society of Missouri will host an early Valentine’s Day ‘paw-ty’ at the Best Buddy Pet Center on Feb. 13.

The ‘Puppy Love’ event will be a romantic evening of wine, Urban Chestnut beer, cheese and puppy kisses.

Tickets are $20 per guest and include one free drink ticket, light appetizers and fun activities such as making valentines for shelters pets.

Click here for tickets

The deadline to purchase tickets is Feb. 10.

The Young Friends of the Humane Society of Missouri is a group of young professionals who are passionate about helping pets find their forever home and promote the proper treatment of all animals. The Young Friends organize various events throughout the year to raise funds for HSMO’s shelter initiatives.

The Best Buddy Pet Center is located at 11660 Administration Drive in Maryland Heights.

